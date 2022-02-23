16,992 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.