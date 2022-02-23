16,992 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WCN opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
