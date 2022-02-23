19,777 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,777 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

