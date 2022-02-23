$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

