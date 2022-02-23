20,521 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.45 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

