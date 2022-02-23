239,061 Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.11% of CleanTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,159,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,941,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,723,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.