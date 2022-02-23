250,113 Shares in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.18% of Black Spade Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BSAQ opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.
