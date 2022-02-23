250,113 Shares in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.18% of Black Spade Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSAQ opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.