26,434 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Domo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 145,949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 589,636 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,179,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,434,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Domo stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.