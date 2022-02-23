28,327 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBJ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

