29,655 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Docebo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 2.45.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

