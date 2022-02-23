36,772 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 320,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,691 shares of company stock worth $3,751,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 88,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,529. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.