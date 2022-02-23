376,078 Shares in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 376,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Meta Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Materials by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Materials by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Materials stock opened at 1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.66. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.38 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

