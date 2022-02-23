3,951 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $289.17. 971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,770. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

