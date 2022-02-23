3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 337.50 ($4.59). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.56), with a volume of 665,803 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.16.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

