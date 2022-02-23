$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will report sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the lowest is $4.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

