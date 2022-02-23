$41.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce sales of $41.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $44.51 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $166.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $168.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $191.88 million, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $201.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

