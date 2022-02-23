$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post sales of $428.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

FDS stock opened at $404.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.73. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.