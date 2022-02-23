48,941 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lear by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

NYSE LEA opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

