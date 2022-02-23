4NEW (KWATT) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $106,527.80 and $638.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

