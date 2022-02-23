$5.24 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.55 and the highest is $6.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,222. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $74.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

