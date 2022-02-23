$50.40 Million in Sales Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to post sales of $50.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the highest is $50.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $229.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $306.19 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,228 shares of company stock worth $6,963,368. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

