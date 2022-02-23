51,091 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $163.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

