5,962 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.01. 19,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.28 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

