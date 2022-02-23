65,419 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $57,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,820 shares of company stock worth $1,285,502. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

