68,409 Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $30,622,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

