81,799 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

IRDM stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.56 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

