83,800 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 101.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

