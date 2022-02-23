$845.52 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce sales of $845.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.88 million and the lowest is $806.49 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $493.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

