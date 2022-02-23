8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,204.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $606,454.00 and $16,204.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002209 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003836 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

