AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. 3,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 69,951 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

