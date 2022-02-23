AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.66

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.66 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 46243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.22.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
