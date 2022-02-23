AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.37

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 84631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKFRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

