AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.61

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 143669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
