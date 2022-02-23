Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Julie L. Tyler Sells 462 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

