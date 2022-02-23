Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 22,200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

