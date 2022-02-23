Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,270,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

