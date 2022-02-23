Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Accel Entertainment worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 171,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

ACEL opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,040. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

