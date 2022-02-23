Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.21

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.21 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.93). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 481,690 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £280.47 million and a P/E ratio of -485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.20.
Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)
