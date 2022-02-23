Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Down 4.2%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) shares traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.37. 57,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 38,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

