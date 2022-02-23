Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $118.72 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

