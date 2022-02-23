AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Down 1.1%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62. 44,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.