Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 8,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AELTF)

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

