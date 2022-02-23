Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 5.6%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 17,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,907,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

