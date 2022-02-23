Add.xyz 24 Hour Volume Hits $100.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $100.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

