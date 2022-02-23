Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €11.84 ($13.45) and last traded at €11.52 ($13.09). Approximately 1,013,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,683% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.44 ($11.86).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADJ. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.61) target price on Adler Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Adler Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.90 and a 200 day moving average of €13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

