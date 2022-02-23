Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $438.40 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

