Adshares Price Reaches $2.77 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00007429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00159652 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,423 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.