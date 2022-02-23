Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sharon O’keefe Purchases 1,250 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATGE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 429,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,382. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $983.19 million, a PE ratio of -133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

