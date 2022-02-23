Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.22

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 4348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $994.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,157 shares of company stock worth $1,165,186. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

