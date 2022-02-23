ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 398,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ADTRAN by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ADTRAN by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 5,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.05 million, a P/E ratio of -113.94 and a beta of 1.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

