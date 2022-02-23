ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $999.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 1.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 75,959.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,942,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

